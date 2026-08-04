Petrobras confirms new gas discovery in Colombia

Brazil's state-owned energy company Petrobras has confirmed a new gas discovery in the Sandia-1 exploratory well, located in Block GUA-OFF-O in deep waters offshore Colombia.
The Sandia-1 well is located approximately 42 kilometres from the coast, at a water depth of 1,251 metres and 18 kilometres from the Sirius-1 (discovery) and Sirius-2 (appraisal) wells and nine kilometres from the Copoazu-1 well (discovery).
Petrobras said the discovery highlights the gas potential in Colombia´s offshore waters, adding volumes that will contribute to the region´s energy security.
The drilling of the Sandia-1 well started on June 12, 2026, and reached its final depth last Wednesday, July 29, following high operational standards. The zones where gas was detected are being carefully evaluated through well logs and will later undergo laboratory analyses.
Petrobras said its activities in Block GUA-OFF-0 are aligned with its long-term strategy, which entails replenishing oil and gas reserves through exploration of new frontiers and partnerships with other companies, thus contributing to the supply of global energy demand during the energy transition.
Petrobras, through its subsidiary Petrobras International Braspetro–Colombia Branch, acts as the operator of the consortium (44.44 per cent interest), in partnership with Ecopetrol (55.56 per cent interest).