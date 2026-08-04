Petrobras confirms new gas discovery in Colombia

Brazil's state-owned energy company Petrobras has confirmed a new gas discovery in the Sandia-1 exploratory well, located in Block GUA-OFF-O in deep waters offshore Colombia.

The Sandia-1 well is located approximately 42 kilometres from the coast, at a water depth of 1,251 metres and 18 kilometres from the Sirius-1 (discovery) and Sirius-2 (appraisal) wells and nine kilometres from the Copoazu-1 well (discovery).

Petrobras said the discovery highlights the gas potential in Colombia´s offshore waters, adding volumes that will contribute to the region´s energy security.