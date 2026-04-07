OPINION | The perils of a Philippines–China energy deal in disputed waters

What they say about desperate times and desperate measures. With oil and gas disruptions in the Middle East, the Philippines is scrambling for options, last month declaring a state of energy emergency. And now what might have previously been unthinkable for the net energy importing country is now apparently under consideration – a joint energy exploration agreement with China in the West Philippine Sea.

In an interview with Bloomberg on March 24, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said that his country was considering joint gas exploration with China, particularly in the western section of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Marcos said that the ongoing energy crisis could serve as an “impetus” for both Manila and Beijing to reach an agreement and resolve their protracted territorial dispute.

Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma Theresa Lazaro also noted that joint exploration may be “forthcoming” since tensions between the two countries in the West Philippine Sea – what Manila calls its EEZ territory in the South China Sea – do not reflect the entirety of the bilateral relationship.