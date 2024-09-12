New ultra-deepwater gas discovery reported off China

The well was tested to produce 430,000 cubic metres of absolute open flow natural gas per day, making it what CNOOC said is the first major exploration discovery in ultra-deepwater carbonate rocks offshore China.

The well is located in Baiyun Sag, the largest hydrocarbon-rich sag in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, about 300 kilometres southeast of Shenzhen with a water depth of nearly 1,640 metres. The well was drilled to a vertical depth of nearly 3,000 metres, completed at a depth of nearly 4,400 metres, and encountered gas pay zone of approximately 650 metres in the horizontal section.