Gas field with reserves totalling over 100 billion cubic metres discovered in South China Sea
China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has confirmed that Chinese government authorities have approved the proved gas in-place of the Lingshui 36-1 gas field, which stands at over 100 billion cubic metres, making it is the first large-size, ultra-shallow gas field in ultra-deep water anywhere in the world.
The Lingshui 36-1 gas field is located in the southern portion of the Central Sag, Qiongdongnan Basin. The average water depth of the gas field is approximately 1,500 metres, and the burial depth is 210 metres, making it a typical ultra-deep-water, ultra-shallow gas field.
CNOOC said the field has been tested to produce over 10 million cubic metres of absolute open flow natural gas per day.
The company said it has been searching for oil and gas resources in the South China Sea for decades. Multiple large-size gas fields have been discovered in Yinggehai, Qiongdongnan, and Pearl River Mouth basins, namely Dongfang 1-1, Liwan 3-1, Lingshui 17-2, Baodao 21-1 and now, Lingshui 36-1.
By far, the total proved gas in-place in the region has exceeded one trillion cubic metres.
"Ultra-shallow gas reservoirs are important sources of hydrocarbon in deep waters," said Xu Changgui, Chief Geologist of CNOOC. "However, you must overcome significant challenges to explore and develop the reservoirs. CNOOC has adopted new exploration concepts on the formation mechanism and new technological approaches to tackle the challenges."