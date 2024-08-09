Gas field with reserves totalling over 100 billion cubic metres discovered in South China Sea

The Lingshui 36-1 gas field is located in the southern portion of the Central Sag, Qiongdongnan Basin. The average water depth of the gas field is approximately 1,500 metres, and the burial depth is 210 metres, making it a typical ultra-deep-water, ultra-shallow gas field.

CNOOC said the field has been tested to produce over 10 million cubic metres of absolute open flow natural gas per day.