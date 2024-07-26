Australian government to finalise new offshore exploration rounds

The Australian government will finalise new offshore exploration permits for gas supply to firm renewables and support the economy as Australia makes the transition to net zero emissions. Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King will finalise permits for Esso and Beach Energy in the Otway and Sorrell Basins, with any discovered gas to support the domestic east coast market.

Exploration permits will also be finalised for Chevron, INPEX, Melbana and Woodside Energy on Australia’s west coast, supporting energy security in Western Australia. In addition, 10 permits will be finalised for carbon capture and storage exploration.