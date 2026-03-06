US proposes to loosen bonding requirements for offshore oil, gas companies

The Trump administration said on Thursday it would replace a Biden-era rule that required some oil and gas companies to set aside billions of dollars in extra funds for decommissioning oil platforms if they go out of business.

The new rule will save the industry $484 million a year in compliance costs, the US Interior Department said in a statement, a move aligned with US President Donald Trump's efforts to loosen regulations on industry.

The Biden administration's 2024 rule required oil and gas companies to provide $6.9 billion in new bonds or other financial assurances to protect taxpayers from cleanup costs in the event of bankruptcy.