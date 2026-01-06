Unique Group, Decom Engineering form subsea decommissioning partnership

UAE-based subsea technology company the Unique Group has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UK-based Decom Engineering to strengthen its capability to deliver integrated subsea decommissioning services across global oil and gas regions including the Middle East, the UK, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

Under the MOU, the two companies will combine their respective expertise to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end decommissioning offering that will address the growing demand for safe, efficient, and cost-effective removal of ageing subsea infrastructure.