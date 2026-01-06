Unique Group, Decom Engineering form subsea decommissioning partnership

UAE-based subsea technology company the Unique Group has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UK-based Decom Engineering to strengthen its capability to deliver integrated subsea decommissioning services across global oil and gas regions including the Middle East, the UK, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.
Under the MOU, the two companies will combine their respective expertise to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end decommissioning offering that will address the growing demand for safe, efficient, and cost-effective removal of ageing subsea infrastructure.
The Unique Group's extensive subsea engineering capability, project management expertise, and offshore operational support will complement Decom Engineering’s portfolio of mechanical cutting and removal tools.
As part of the MOU, Decom will also utilise equipment storage space within the Unique Group’s global facilities, enabling assets to be strategically positioned for faster mobilisation and deployment to client projects.
In addition to joint engineering design and operational planning, the agreement also includes collaboration on training and knowledge transfer initiatives.