Tender launched for decommissioning of Alpha Ventus wind farm in German North Sea

Swedish utility company Vattenfall, together with German counterpart RWE and EWE, has launched a tender for decommissioning services at the Alpha Ventus offshore wind farm in the North Sea off Germany.
The contract will include all the required work for the decommissioning of balance of plant (BOP) components for the wind farm, which lies approximately 45 kilometres off the island of Borkum.
The scope of work for the BOP decommissioning will comprise dismantling and transport to shore of all 12 wind turbine generator (WTG) foundations (six jackets and six tripods) as well as the OSS jacket; dismantling and transport to shore of the OSS topside; and the cutting and recovery of inter-array cables and related cable protection systems.
There will also be options for cutting the export cable at the offshore substation including wet storage; removal and transport to shore of scour protection; provision of required marshalling harbours and other support services; and onshore processing and disposal/recycling of all components, including temporary storage, logistics and facilities.
The works are expected to commence from 2027 onwards. However, Vattenfall said it is also considering start dates in 2028.
The tender has an estimated value of €50 million (US$58 million) excluding VAT.
The deadline for receipt of expressions of interest is 10:30 GMT on December 16, 2025. The estimated date of dispatch of the invitations to submit tenders is March 16, 2026.