Scaldis reaches halfway point in Dutch gas field decommissioning project

To date, three of the six abandoned platforms in the field have been dismantled and removed. The remaining three platforms, which form the central complex, are scheduled for removal next year, which will bring the project to its full completion.

The heavy lift vessel Gulliver, which was used for the removal operation, will soon set course for the Baltic Sea to execute two additional projects before the end of the year.

While the Gulliver is redeployed, Scaldis noted that its onshore teams are already fully engaged in preparing for the next summer campaigns to ensure the continuation of the project and the final removal of the remaining structures from the Hewett field.