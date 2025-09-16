Petrodec jackup begins platform removal in UK North Sea

Netherlands-based offshore decommissioning specialist Petrodec has begun operating its self-elevating, heavy-lift platform Obana on platform removal works in the North Sea off the UK on behalf of client Perenco.

The scope of work includes removal of the topside and jackets of the Perenco-operated Galahad platform. After she completes serving her contract for Perenco, Obana will be ready for mobilisation for projects with other clients.