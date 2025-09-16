Petrodec jackup begins platform removal in UK North Sea

Netherlands-based offshore decommissioning specialist Petrodec has begun operating its self-elevating, heavy-lift platform Obana on platform removal works in the North Sea off the UK on behalf of client Perenco.
The scope of work includes removal of the topside and jackets of the Perenco-operated Galahad platform. After she completes serving her contract for Perenco, Obana will be ready for mobilisation for projects with other clients.
The jackup was deployed for the Perenco project following completion of her final trials, which included a full offshore platform lift test.
Obana consists of two identical jackup units that were originally completed in 1999. The project to develop Obana started in 2021 when Petrodec decided on a solution for decommissioning complex offshore platforms in the UK North Sea. The company had considered various possibilities and eventually decided to merge two used jackup vessels into a single vessel.
In addition to the welding together of the midship section and the two jackups, which comprised three major sections, four new passageways linking all three sections were created and reinforcement and foundations for two 60-ton cranes and a boom rest for the main crane were installed.
With the three sections finally combined, this resulted in the open deck having a total area of 6,100 square metres.