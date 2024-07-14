NGO lawsuit demands US crack down on idle offshore wells

US NGO the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) sued the US Interior Department last Thursday for what it claims is an ongoing failure to examine the harms from offshore oil and gas drilling infrastructure the oil industry has not decommissioned.

In the Gulf of Mexico, more than 2,700 wells and nearly 500 platforms were overdue for decommissioning, which requires plugging wells and removing platforms or other equipment, as of June 2023. Inactive wells and platforms may represent a risk of oil spills, methane leaks and explosions.