Mota-Engil Group signs $127m decommissioning contract with Petrobras

Portuguese construction firm Mota-Engil Group has secured a contract in Brazil worth BRL728 million ($127 million) through its local subsidiary Mota-Engil Brasil to provide subsea services for state-owned oil company Petrobras.

The agreement focuses on the engineering, preparation, removal, and final disposal of subsea oil production systems as part of the “Portfólio 2” region located in the Campos Basin.

The project is expected by the company to span 1,825 days, and involves decommissioning activities for approximately 305 kilometres of subsea lines. These lines include flexible production, injection, and gas lift pipes alongside electro-hydraulic umbilicals and electric cables.