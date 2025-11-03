DeepOcean tapped for Western Australian decommissioning project

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been appointed to support the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure at oil and gas fields off Western Australia.
DeepOcean’s scope of work will include suspension of subsea trees, removal of flowlines, riser and dynamic umbilical, and removal of a disconnectable turret-mooring buoy.
The work is scheduled for 2026 and will be performed from one of the company’s regional vessels.
The fields are off the coast of Western Australia, in water depths between 300 and 400 metres. DeepOcean will manage the project out of its office in Perth, Australia.
DeepOcean has not disclosed the value of the contract.
This decommissioning project follows DeepOcean's acquisition of Shelf Subsea – an independent provider of subsea services with a strong position in the eastern hemisphere including Australia – earlier this year.
DeepOcean said the acquisition created a global subsea services player with an extensive portfolio of solutions, covering the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.