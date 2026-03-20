Chouest Group acquires offshore decommissioning company

Offshore services company Chouest Group has announced the acquisition of Champagne Energy Solutions. The group said the purchase of the offshore decommissioning and plug and abandonment provider marks its first expansion into the sector.

Formerly known as Champagne Energy and Environmental Services, the acquired firm provides diving and pipeline services in the Gulf of America. Chouest Group stated additional strategic acquisitions are expected in the near term.

The integration of the firm into the broader portfolio is intended to deliver end-to-end solutions, including subsea intervention and marine logistics support, the company said.