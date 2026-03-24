Bhagwan Marine secures Barrow Island decommissioning contract

Australian marine firm Bhagwan Marine has secured a contract from an unnamed "major" oil and gas client to remove navigation buoys and oil tanker moorings at Barrow Island, Western Australia.
This agreement serves as "a strategic entry point" into a wider offshore decommissioning programme for legacy infrastructure throughout the region, the company noted.
Bhagwan said the project provides an opportunity for the firm to demonstrate its existing capabilities as operators advance subsea and shallow-water decommissioning efforts. Developing a specific methodology for this work could establish a repeatable solution for other nearshore infrastructure profiles requiring removal, it added.
Since completing the Thevenard Island project, the company stated it has built its decommissioning experience through support contracts for Northern Endeavour FPSO operations in the Timor Sea. Additional work has also been performed at the Harriet Alpha and Angel platforms located off the coast of Western Australia.
According to the prospectus issued by the firm, decommissioning is expected to become an increasingly important component of its operations.
Founder and Managing Director Loui Kannikoski commented, “Over recent years, we have positioned Bhagwan to capture the long-term opportunity emerging in offshore decommissioning across Australia’s Northwest Shelf, Northern Australia basins and the Bass Strait region.”