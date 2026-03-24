Bhagwan Marine secures Barrow Island decommissioning contract

Australian marine firm Bhagwan Marine has secured a contract from an unnamed "major" oil and gas client to remove navigation buoys and oil tanker moorings at Barrow Island, Western Australia.

This agreement serves as "a strategic entry point" into a wider offshore decommissioning programme for legacy infrastructure throughout the region, the company noted.

Bhagwan said the project provides an opportunity for the firm to demonstrate its existing capabilities as operators advance subsea and shallow-water decommissioning efforts. Developing a specific methodology for this work could establish a repeatable solution for other nearshore infrastructure profiles requiring removal, it added.