VESSEL REVIEW | Sanhang Xiang'an – Chinese crane ship boasts intelligent systems and large lifting capacities
China's Taizhou Zhonghang Shipbuilding has handed over a new large crane ship ordered by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) for operation by its Third Harbour Engineering Bureau.
Two cranes for added operational flexbility
Sanhang Xiang'an (三航翔安) has an LOA of 186 metres (610 feet), a beam of 48 metres (160 feet), and a depth of 13.5 metres (44.3 feet). The stern is fitted with a single-boom, double-hook crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes, a working reach of 95 metres (310 feet), and a maximum lifting height of 133 metres (436 feet) above the deck.
The vessel also has an auxiliary crane with a rated lifting capacity of 1,200 tonnes, a working reach of 109.5 metres (359.3 feet), and a lifting height of 150 metres (490 feet) above the deck.
The vessel is also equipped with three 2,500kW azimuthing main thrusters and two 3,000kW bow thrusters. These will be used in conjunction with a dynamic positioning system to ensure accurate station keeping, thus allowing lifting and installation works to be completed even under extreme sea conditions.
An intelligent monitoring system will help the crew in ensuring efficient energy utilisation. This will also feature a ship-to-shore information management system, which will enable the owner to monitor parameters related to the vessel’s condition in real time.
Suitable for sheltered and offshore waters
The vessel can sail independently in inland waters, whereas operation in unlimited navigation areas will require towing by another vessel. The hull is reinforced to withstand ice class B conditions in sheltered port or coastal waters.
Construction of Sanhang Xiang'an was completed in compliance with China Classification Society rules. The vessel will support marine construction and offshore wind installation projects.