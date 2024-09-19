VESSEL REVIEW | Sanhang Xiang'an – Chinese crane ship boasts intelligent systems and large lifting capacities

Two cranes for added operational flexbility

Sanhang Xiang'an (三航翔安) has an LOA of 186 metres (610 feet), a beam of 48 metres (160 feet), and a depth of 13.5 metres (44.3 feet). The stern is fitted with a single-boom, double-hook crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes, a working reach of 95 metres (310 feet), and a maximum lifting height of 133 metres (436 feet) above the deck.

The vessel also has an auxiliary crane with a rated lifting capacity of 1,200 tonnes, a working reach of 109.5 metres (359.3 feet), and a lifting height of 150 metres (490 feet) above the deck.