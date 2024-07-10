VESSEL REVIEW | JSD6000 – Versatile derrick lay vessel to enhance Saipem’s subsea installation capability

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has completed construction of a large derrick lay vessel capable of heavy lift, S-lay, and J-lay operations. The custom-built JSD6000 will be operated under charter by Italian offshore engineering specialist Saipem while remaining under the ownership of ZPMC. Design work on the vessel was provided by Norway's Ulstein Design and Solutions in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class rules.

The vessel was originally ordered by another customer. Ownership of the vessel transferred to ZPMC while it was still under construction in 2018, as the original customer had decided to exit the subsea installation market.