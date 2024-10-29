VESSEL REVIEW | Huaxia Kunpeng 01 – Chinese heavy-duty crane vessel for wind turbine installation

The main double-hook, heavy-duty deck crane mounted at the stern can rotate 360 degrees and has a maximum lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes, making the vessel suitable for the transport and installation of large-capacity offshore wind turbines. It also boasts one of the tallest lifting heights among Chinese-built crane vessels currently in operation, in addition to being one of the few fully rotating double-hook cranes of such large lifting capacity ever to be fitted on a seagoing platform.

Compared to the owner's earlier installation vessel, Huaxia Kunpeng 01 has improved navigation performance, which means it does not need to rely on tugs and barges for manoeuvring and positioning, and a greater deck load, which allows for the transport of up to 8,000 tonnes of assorted cargo. As part of the vessel’s regular operating profile, the deck will be used to transport multiple offshore wind turbine sets simultaneously.