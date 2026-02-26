VESSEL REVIEW | Huaxia Dejing 108 – China's largest cable laying vessel enters service

Jiangsu Dayang Offshore Equipment has completed construction of what it said is the largest cable laying vessel (CLV) ever built in China, as well as the largest single-carousel CLV in the world.

Huaxia Dejing 108 (华夏德京108) is owned by Huaxia Financial Leasing and operated by offshore construction company the Dejing Group.

The newbuild has an LOA of 171 metres (561 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a depth of 12.8 metres (42 feet), a displacement of 35,000 tons at full load, a service speed of 13 knots, and submarine cable and fibre-optic capacities of 15,000 tons and 3,000 tons, respectively.