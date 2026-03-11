VESSEL REVIEW | HEA Eco 1 – HEA Energy welcomes construction support vessel to fleet

UAE-based HEA Energy recently took delivery of a new offshore construction vessel (OCV) built by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding of China.

HEA Eco 1 has an LOA of 69.8 metres (229 feet), a moulded beam of 17.6 metres (57.7 feet), a draught of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a moulded depth of six metres (20 feet), 520 square metres (5,600 square feet) of free deck space with each square metre of space rated to carry 7.5 tons.

The OCV will support offshore construction activities by transporting personnel, cargo, water, and fuel to drilling platforms.