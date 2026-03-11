VESSEL REVIEW | HEA Eco 1 – HEA Energy welcomes construction support vessel to fleet
UAE-based HEA Energy recently took delivery of a new offshore construction vessel (OCV) built by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding of China.
HEA Eco 1 has an LOA of 69.8 metres (229 feet), a moulded beam of 17.6 metres (57.7 feet), a draught of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a moulded depth of six metres (20 feet), 520 square metres (5,600 square feet) of free deck space with each square metre of space rated to carry 7.5 tons.
The OCV will support offshore construction activities by transporting personnel, cargo, water, and fuel to drilling platforms.
Hybrid propulsion coupled with comprehensive electronics and deck equipment selections
Four Cummins CCFJ1350-Z-W-MTCM engines that each produce 1,350 kW (1,810 hp) at 1,800 rpm drive two 1,470kW azimuthing thrusters housing controllable-pitch propellers to deliver speeds of up to 12 knots.
A Cummins CCFJ250-Y-W-MTCM 250kW generator is available as an emergency unit while two 700kW bow thrusters provide additional lateral manoeuvrability.
As a hybrid vessel, the OSV also boasts three 172.2kWh lithium iron phosphate battery packs.
The comprehensive electronics suite includes X-band and S-band radars, an echosounder, a speed log, a GPS, an AIS, gyro and magnetic compasses, an autopilot, a weatherfax, VHF and MF/HF radios, a GMDSS, Inmarsat satellite communications equipment, and a bridge navigational watch alarm system.
The deck equipment includes two electro-hydraulic capstans, two mooring winches, two tugger winches, and main and auxiliary cranes with lifting capacities of 70 tons and three tons, respectively.
Outfitted for emergency response and water treatment
The OCV boasts a DP2 system and external firefighting equipment consisting of two pumps and foam and water monitors. Two water treatment plants each have a rated capacity of 15 cubic metres (3,300 gallons) per day while tank capacities are 648 cubic metres (143,000 gallons) and 958 cubic metres (211,000 gallons) for fuel oil and freshwater, respectively.
A sewage treatment plant is also fitted.
There is onboard space for two 25-person lifeboats and four 25-person liferafts, which can be lowered into the water with the aid of dedicated davits. The accommodation meanwhile includes single, double, and four-person cabins that can house a total of 100 personnel.
HEA Eco 1 sails under the Panamanian flag and is classed by the American Bureau of Shipping.