VESSEL REVIEW | Ganghangping 5 – Chinese wind installation jackup with 1,800-tonne lifting capacity

Ganghangping 5 (港航平5) will be used primarily for the transport and installation of offshore wind turbines and their associated components. Suitable for operation in unlimited navigation and construction activities in offshore waters, the vessel has an LOA of 147.3 metres (483.3 feet), a beam of 50 metres (160 feet), a depth of 11 metres (36 feet), and accommodation for up to 120 personnel.

The large working deck can be used for the transport of two complete sets of 20MW wind turbines, though singular sets of 26MW turbines can be carried if needed.