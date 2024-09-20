VESSEL REVIEW | Ganghangping 5 – Chinese wind installation jackup with 1,800-tonne lifting capacity
China's Tianjin Port and Shipping Engineering has taken delivery of a new self-elevating installation vessel built by a consortium formed by local companies CSSC Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant and Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry.
Ganghangping 5 (港航平5) will be used primarily for the transport and installation of offshore wind turbines and their associated components. Suitable for operation in unlimited navigation and construction activities in offshore waters, the vessel has an LOA of 147.3 metres (483.3 feet), a beam of 50 metres (160 feet), a depth of 11 metres (36 feet), and accommodation for up to 120 personnel.
The large working deck can be used for the transport of two complete sets of 20MW wind turbines, though singular sets of 26MW turbines can be carried if needed.
Sturdy pile leg assembly ensuring safe offshore installation
Installation can be safely performed in water depths of up to 70 metres (230 feet) with the aid of a DP2 system and four pile legs each measuring 135 metres (443 feet) long.
In order to adapt to the complex geological conditions of the seabed in deepwater areas, each pile leg is designed as a truss structure and uses special steel plates to ensure greater strength compared to cylindrical legs. The bottom of each leg was also increased, thus ensuring that all four legs can stand firmly on the seabed when the vessel is in operation.
Significant lifting capacities for large-scale projects
A main deck crane can lift 1,800 tonnes over 36.5 metres (120 feet) or 1,200 tonnes over 50 metres (160 feet). The crane has a maximum lifting height of 168 metres (551 feet) above the vessel's working deck. A smaller auxiliary crane also fitted on the starboard side has a lifting capacity of 380 tonnes.
The platform is equipped with an electric frequency conversion rack and pinion lifting system for use with the pile legs. An all-electric propulsion system includes three 3,200kW azimuthing thrusters at the stern and three 2,500kW thrusters at the bow.
An intelligent ship system is also installed, making the newbuild the first offshore wind installation vessel in China to be fitted with such as system.
Ganghangping 5 was designed and built in compliance with China Classification Society rules.