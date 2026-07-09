VESSEL REVIEW | Discovery – Hybrid cable layer to support wind farm construction off Japan

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has handed over a new hybrid cable laying and construction vessel to Japan's Toyo Construction.

Discovery was designed by Vard Design in compliance with ClassNK rules and will be operated primarily in support of customers in the Japanese offshore wind market. Her hull was built by Vard Shipyards Romania while final outfitting and commissioning were undertaken at Vard Langsten in Norway.

The vessel has an optimal hull design to suit the natural and construction conditions in Japan, allowing her to be used in both shallow and deep waters for floating offshore wind power generation and DC power transmission projects. Vard said she is able to carry out construction work at a high rate of operation in a wide range of ocean areas, which will enable her to also be deployed worldwide if needed.