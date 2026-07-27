VESSEL REVIEW | CF Formidable – Hybrid multi-role OSV boasts long endurance and redundant features

CF Formidable was originally planned to be completed as a drilling unit with Modu Code certification, but was changed to a vessel with SPS notation.

“She has a very high accommodation standard and a very high redundancy level thanks to her five diesel-electric generators,” CF told Baird Maritime. “She is one of the first to reach the market in this new wave of subsea vessels that are being built, and her design has a very well proven track record in the subsea industry.

“Although the hull was laid many years ago, we have outfitted her to the latest standards and with the latest equipment so that she would effectively become a new vessel. Completing an existing hull compared to laying down a new hull reduced carbon emissions in the building process considerably.”

The owner said that, because the vessel was a proven subsea platform with a long operational history and multiple examples built on the design, this reduced technical and operational risk. She also delivers enhanced seakeeping with a relatively wide 22-metre (72-foot) beam and a hull form optimised for offshore operations, providing a stable working platform for ROV and subsea activities.

The vessel has exclusive furnishings for 120 POB as well as office, meeting, and operating room facilities for clients, with the interior outfitting provided by Hoogendoorn 1961. CF said the vessel is prepared for conversion to house over 200 POB if needed, thanks to an SPS-certified accommodation block developed in-house by the company.

The OCSV was built with IMO Tier III purification equipment and is equipped with a battery for energy storage for energy peak shaving and spinning reserves.

“While the rest of our fleet operates on the spot market, yielding strong results but introducing volatility, we sought a vessel that could stabilise our income and offset these market risks,” CF said. “Consequently, we invested in a larger, high-specification subsea vessel engineered for maximum versatility. CF Formidable perfectly meets this need, being capable of supporting both renewable and traditional oil and gas projects across the construction and maintenance phases.”