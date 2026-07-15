VESSEL REVIEW | Cecon Vigor – Cable lay/repair vessel with secondary windfarm support and intervention functions
Norwegian offshore installation specialist Agalas has taken delivery of a new cable laying and repair vessel built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.
The DP-capable Cecon Vigor was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm NSK Ship Design. In addition to laying and repairing cables, the vessel will also be used for offshore wind farm support, light construction duties, and subsea intervention work.
The newbuild has an LOA of 99.9 metres (330 feet), a moulded beam of 21 metres (69 feet), a maximum draught of 7.35 metres (24.1 feet), a depth of nine metres (30 feet), a deadweight of 6,637, a gross tonnage of 7,421, a below main deck cable tank with a total capacity of 2,650 tonnes, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.
Methanol duel-fuel propulsion and comprehensive deck equipment setup
The vessel can operate on either conventional fuel oil or methanol. The propulsion arrangement consists of four Anglo Belgian Corporation 8DZ IMO Tier III generators that each produce 1,500 kWe, a 300kW emergency generator, a 1,367kWh battery, two 2,200kW azimuthing thrusters that house fixed-pitch propellers, two 1,100kW tunnel thrusters, and a 1,000kW retractable thruster.
The deck equipment includes an active heave compensated crane with a lifting capacity of 70 tonnes and Guerra 12-tonne and three-tonne service cranes. Also located below deck along with the cable tank is a cargo area that can house two 20-foot ISO containers.
The cable laying and repair setup includes an IKM Merlin work-class remotely operated vehicle with a 3,300-metre (11,000-foot) umbilical and a dedicated launch and recovery system.
Full range of amenities suitable for extended-duration deployments
The wheelhouse offers 360-degree visibility to enable the crew to directly oversee operations on the large aft deck, thus ensuring greater safety.
The accommodation consists of 66 single cabins, 22 double cabins, a galley, a mess, project offices, a day room, a conference room, a medical bay, a laundry area, and a gym with a sauna. Outfitting of the onboard spaces was undertaken by Accomar Marine Interior while Çita Marine supplied the bespoke furniture pieces.
Cecon Vigor was built in compliance with DNV class requirements. The vessel is already deployed on her first project, providing cable installation and protection support for the Verena 630-kilometre (390-mile) subsea system that will link the UK and Denmark via the North Sea and is scheduled to be ready for service by the fourth quarter of 2028.
The vessel is managed by Eidesvik and operated by Cecon Contracting on behalf of Agalas.