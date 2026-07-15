VESSEL REVIEW | Cecon Vigor – Cable lay/repair vessel with secondary windfarm support and intervention functions

Norwegian offshore installation specialist Agalas has taken delivery of a new cable laying and repair vessel built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.

The DP-capable Cecon Vigor was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm NSK Ship Design. In addition to laying and repairing cables, the vessel will also be used for offshore wind farm support, light construction duties, and subsea intervention work.

The newbuild has an LOA of 99.9 metres (330 feet), a moulded beam of 21 metres (69 feet), a maximum draught of 7.35 metres (24.1 feet), a depth of nine metres (30 feet), a deadweight of 6,637, a gross tonnage of 7,421, a below main deck cable tank with a total capacity of 2,650 tonnes, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.