Cecon Vigor
Cecon VigorAccomar Marine Interior
Offshore Construction

VESSEL REVIEW | Cecon Vigor – Cable lay/repair vessel with secondary windfarm support and intervention functions

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Norwegian offshore installation specialist Agalas has taken delivery of a new cable laying and repair vessel built by Sefine Shipyard of Turkey.

The DP-capable Cecon Vigor was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm NSK Ship Design. In addition to laying and repairing cables, the vessel will also be used for offshore wind farm support, light construction duties, and subsea intervention work.

The newbuild has an LOA of 99.9 metres (330 feet), a moulded beam of 21 metres (69 feet), a maximum draught of 7.35 metres (24.1 feet), a depth of nine metres (30 feet), a deadweight of 6,637, a gross tonnage of 7,421, a below main deck cable tank with a total capacity of 2,650 tonnes, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.

Methanol duel-fuel propulsion and comprehensive deck equipment setup

Cecon Vigor
Cecon VigorMarineTraffic.com/Emre Kup

The vessel can operate on either conventional fuel oil or methanol. The propulsion arrangement consists of four Anglo Belgian Corporation 8DZ IMO Tier III generators that each produce 1,500 kWe, a 300kW emergency generator, a 1,367kWh battery, two 2,200kW azimuthing thrusters that house fixed-pitch propellers, two 1,100kW tunnel thrusters, and a 1,000kW retractable thruster.

The deck equipment includes an active heave compensated crane with a lifting capacity of 70 tonnes and Guerra 12-tonne and three-tonne service cranes. Also located below deck along with the cable tank is a cargo area that can house two 20-foot ISO containers.

The cable laying and repair setup includes an IKM Merlin work-class remotely operated vehicle with a 3,300-metre (11,000-foot) umbilical and a dedicated launch and recovery system.

Full range of amenities suitable for extended-duration deployments

Medical bay Cecon Vigor
Medical bayAccomar Marine Interior

The wheelhouse offers 360-degree visibility to enable the crew to directly oversee operations on the large aft deck, thus ensuring greater safety.

The accommodation consists of 66 single cabins, 22 double cabins, a galley, a mess, project offices, a day room, a conference room, a medical bay, a laundry area, and a gym with a sauna. Outfitting of the onboard spaces was undertaken by Accomar Marine Interior while Çita Marine supplied the bespoke furniture pieces.

Mess Cecon Vigor
MessAccomar Marine Interior

Cecon Vigor was built in compliance with DNV class requirements. The vessel is already deployed on her first project, providing cable installation and protection support for the Verena 630-kilometre (390-mile) subsea system that will link the UK and Denmark via the North Sea and is scheduled to be ready for service by the fourth quarter of 2028.

The vessel is managed by Eidesvik and operated by Cecon Contracting on behalf of Agalas.

Double cabin Cecon Vigor
Double cabinAccomar Marine Interior
Cecon Vigor GA
Cecon Vigor
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Cable laying and repair vessel
Classification: DNV
Flag: Norway
Owner: Agalas, Norway
Operator: Cecon Contracting, Norway
Designer: NSK Ship Design, Norway
Builder: Sefine Shipyard, Turkey
Length overall: 99.9 metres (330 feet)
Beam: 21 metres (69 feet)
Draught: 7.35 metres (24.1 feet)
Depth: 9.0 metres (30 feet)
Deadweight tonnage: 6637
Gross tonnage: 7421
Net tonnage: 2,650 tonnes
Propulsion: 2 x fixed-pitch propellers
Generators: 4 x Anglo Belgian Corporation 8DZ, each 1,500 kWe; 300 kW
Side thrusters: 2 x 1,100 kW; 1,000 kW
Batteries: 1,367 kWh
Cranes: 2 x Guerra
Other equipment installed: IKM Merlin ROV
Interior fitout: Accomar Marine Interior; Çita Marine furniture
Type of fuel: Methanol
Accommodation: Cabins; mess; galley; project offices; day room; medical bay; conference room; gym
Crew: 100
Europe
United Kingdom
MENA
Denmark
North Sea
Norway
DNV
Turkey
Agalas
Sefine Shipyard
CECON Contracting
NSK Ship Design
Cecon Vigor (vessel)
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