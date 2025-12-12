VESSEL CONVERSION | Vetag 8 – Deck barge rebuilt for cable laying at offshore wind farms

The DNV-classed barge has an LOA of 67.23 metres (220.6 feet), a beam of 30.02 metres (98.49 feet), a maximum draught of only 1.9 metres (6.2 feet), a depth of 3.5 metres (11 feet), a deadweight of 1,488, and a gross tonnage of 2,242.

The vessel offers a stable platform that can be operated in tidal flats and other coastal waters, a capability that had already been incorporated into the design even before the actual conversion works began. Although it does not possess a powerplant and is therefore dependent on towing vessels for relocation, the simplified hull form ensures that as much onboard space as possible is available for essential equipment.