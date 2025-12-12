VESSEL CONVERSION | Vetag 8 – Deck barge rebuilt for cable laying at offshore wind farms
Dutch dredging and offshore support specialist Van Oord recently placed a refurbished cable laying barge into service.
Vetag 8 was originally operated in Europe, supporting activities at offshore wind farms on behalf of various customers.
The barge underwent conversion works at the facilities of engineering firm Offshore Energy Installation (OEI) in Vung Tau, Vietnam, as part of a full design, procurement, refurbishment and conversion package.
In line with the overall scope, OEI also delivered a turnkey solution for the customised design, procurement, and construction of the high-speed aluminium vessel PL900. The vessel will support Vetag 8 by performing anchor handling, personnel transfer, equipment transport, and other offshore construction activities.
Also capable of operation in shallow waters
The DNV-classed barge has an LOA of 67.23 metres (220.6 feet), a beam of 30.02 metres (98.49 feet), a maximum draught of only 1.9 metres (6.2 feet), a depth of 3.5 metres (11 feet), a deadweight of 1,488, and a gross tonnage of 2,242.
The vessel offers a stable platform that can be operated in tidal flats and other coastal waters, a capability that had already been incorporated into the design even before the actual conversion works began. Although it does not possess a powerplant and is therefore dependent on towing vessels for relocation, the simplified hull form ensures that as much onboard space as possible is available for essential equipment.
The upgrade turned the barge into a specialised cable laying and trenching platform with reinforcements and a selection of handling systems. She can therefore be deployed for export cable and inter-array installation even in water depths of only 1.2 metres (3.9 feet), whereas larger self-propelled vessels will have difficulty working in such shallow areas.
The cable laying equipment consists of a turntable with a 1,000-tonne capacity, a 10-tonne track tensioner, a cable highway and loading tower, and winches.
Deck space for additional facilities depending on project requirements
The barge has no existing crew facilities, though this can be addressed by the transport of containerised accommodation and office spaces for a small crew complement.
Following conversion, Vetag 8 was deployed for nearshore cable installation works as part of the second phase of the Greater Changhua Two offshore wind farm project operated by Ørsted in Taiwan.