VESSEL CONVERSION | Bentang Bahari – PSV rebuilt as cable layer for Indonesian telecoms firm Triasmitra
Singapore shipbuilder PaxOcean has completed conversion of a platform supply vessel (PSV) to enable it to operate as a cable laying vessel for Indonesian telecommunications company the Triasmitra Group.
The 94.65- by 19.7-metre (310.5- by 64.6-foot), 3205DWT Bentang Bahari is the former PSV Skandi Sotra, which previously sailed under the Norwegian flag and was operated by DOF following its completion in 2003.
The conversion works on Bentang Bahari were undertaken in PaxOcean's facilities in Batam, Indonesia.
Triasmitra had opted for an existing vessel to be converted as a more viable means of acquiring cable laying capability in less time rather than investing in the construction of a purpose-built platform.
Fitted with a comprehensive cable laying spread
The Panama-registered vessel is certified by DNV and equipped with a Kongsberg Maritime DP2 system, an AiCranes 30-tonne A-frame for work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployment and recovery, a Royal IHC multi-depth fibre optic cable plough that can ensure precise trenching up to three metres (10 feet) deep, a Royal IHC linear cable engine, a Royal IHC cable drum engine, ROV support facilities, and facilities for carrying up to 2,400 tons of cable. The ROV can be operated at depths of as much as 3,000 metres (10,000 feet).
The vessel also features a specialised area where accurate and secure cable splicing can be undertaken.
PaxOcean said that, with these systems, Bentang Bahari is ready to undertake the full scope of subsea cable installation and maintenance with greater precision and even under challenging conditions.
The significant carrying capacity will meanwhile enable the vessel to handle multiple projects on a single mobilisation.
Propulsion and accommodation optimised for extended endurance operations
The diesel-electric propulsion arrangement includes four Caterpillar 1,820kW generators, two 2,600kW azimuthing thrusters housing Kongsberg US255 fixed-pitch propellers, and three Kongsberg 883kW side thrusters (two tunnel and one azimuthing).
The propulsion can deliver a maximum speed of 14 knots, a service speed of 11 knots, and a bollard pull of 88 tons. This ensures stability and strength when towing heavy loads or laying cables in deep-sea operations. The propulsion can alternately enable the vessel to stay out at sea for 45 days.
The accommodation includes single, double and quad cabins for up to 54 crewmembers. All cabins have en suite showers, water closets, and wash basins. Deck space is also available for a Viking Life-Saving Equipment six-person fast boat for MOB rescues, a two-ton telescopic crane, a one-ton provisions crane, and an 80-ton winch.
Bentang Bahari will initially be deployed on cable laying works for customers in Southeast Asia.