VESSEL CONVERSION | Bentang Bahari – PSV rebuilt as cable layer for Indonesian telecoms firm Triasmitra

Singapore shipbuilder PaxOcean has completed conversion of a platform supply vessel (PSV) to enable it to operate as a cable laying vessel for Indonesian telecommunications company the Triasmitra Group.

The 94.65- by 19.7-metre (310.5- by 64.6-foot), 3205DWT Bentang Bahari is the former PSV Skandi Sotra, which previously sailed under the Norwegian flag and was operated by DOF following its completion in 2003.