VEHICLE REVIEW | Heavy-duty cable burial plough compatible with various subsea sediment types

Subsea cable installation specialist Prysmian has placed a new custom burial vehicle into operation.

The heavy-duty plough will be used for burying submarine cables deep under the seabed. The burial tool – which Prysmian said is its most powerful and largest yet – is one of two that have been procured from UK-based Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) and will be used for the burial of power cables at a maximum of five metres (16 feet) beneath mean seabed level.

This is an improvement over the two to three metres (6.6 to 9.8 feet) that can be achieved by many other burial ploughs currently in operation.