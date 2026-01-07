Vantris Energy to execute T&I works for Petronas Carigali projects

Offshore services company Vantris Energy, formerly known as Sapura Energy, has been awarded work orders for offshore transportation and installation (T&I) in Malaysia.
The awards were secured through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Sapura Offshore, and issued by Petronas Carigali.
The scope of work includes providing T&I for offshore facilities at the Sepat integrated redevelopment project and the Belud South greenfield development project.
Both projects fall under an existing contract for the provision of transportation and installation of offshore facilities.
Operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.
The Belud South scope is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027, while the Sepat scope is anticipated for completion by the third quarter of 2029.
The operations will be executed by the company's engineering and construction arm.
The group noted that it is well positioned to strengthen operations across its businesses following a company restructuring in September 2025.