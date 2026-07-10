Van Oord-Sumitomo consortium inks HVDC frame agreement with SSEN Transmission

SSEN Transmission and the Sumitomo Electric and Van Oord consortium have entered into a long-term framework agreement to support the delivery of future HVDC subsea transmission infrastructure across the north of Scotland.

The agreement establishes a strategic partnership for the engineering, supply, transport and installation of HVDC subsea cable systems and includes initial design and engineering works for the proposed 525kV Shetland II HVDC link.

The framework combines SSEN Transmission's long-term investment programme, Sumitomo Electric's expertise in HVDC cable manufacturing and system design, and Van Oord's offshore transport and installation knowledge.