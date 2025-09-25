Van Oord kicks off scour protection works at Hollandse Kust West offshore wind farm

Scour protection is generally installed around the base of a monopile to prevent erosion caused by strong currents and waves. According to Van Oord, stabilising the seabed in this way ensures the structural integrity of the turbine’s foundation.

In close collaboration with Ecowende, Van Oord has developed four scour protection designs, each progressively more complex. These designs use stones of varying sizes, including a grading of 60 to 300 kg and with some stones up to 450 kg, to create larger openings and crevices between the rocks.