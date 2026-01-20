Van Oord exercises option for second rock installation vessel with Chinese builder
Van Oord has exercised an option for a second unit in a series of rock installation vessels to be built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore in China.
The Bureau Veritas-classed vessel will be capable of operating on methanol and biofuel in addition to being able to load up to 35,000 tonnes. It will also feature a DP2 system to enable it to maintain precise positioning despite challenging conditions such as waves, wind, and currents.
Van Oord said these features will make the vessel ideal for long-distance projects, as they will minimise round trips, reducing emissions and costs per installed rock volume.
The vessel will also feature a DC-grid with a large battery storage capacity, an energy-efficient hull design, and a rock handling system.
Like her sister, the completed vessel will have an LOA of 199 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, and the ability to handle large rock sizes.
Van Oord currently operates three subsea rock installation vessels. The company said the new vessels will build on their earlier counterparts with a number of upgrades.