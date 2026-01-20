Van Oord exercises option for second rock installation vessel with Chinese builder

Van Oord has exercised an option for a second unit in a series of rock installation vessels to be built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore in China.

The Bureau Veritas-classed vessel will be capable of operating on methanol and biofuel in addition to being able to load up to 35,000 tonnes. It will also feature a DP2 system to enable it to maintain precise positioning despite challenging conditions such as waves, wind, and currents.

Van Oord said these features will make the vessel ideal for long-distance projects, as they will minimise round trips, reducing emissions and costs per installed rock volume.