Van Oord completes monopile installation at Windanker offshore wind farm in Baltic Sea

Van Oord has completed the transport and installation of all 21 monopiles at Iberdrola’s Windanker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea off Germany.
Van Oord’s scope of work included loading the monopiles at the fabrication site in Spain and transporting them to the Port of Rønne in Denmark. Manufactured by a joint venture between Navantia and Windar, the monopiles each have diameter of 10 metres, lengths of 70.6 to 86.6 metres, and weights of up to 2,145 tonnes.
From the port, they were lifted using cranes and towed by two tugs to Van Oord's installation vessel Svanen.
The goal was to transport items from the shore to the offshore installation site, reducing reliance on supply vessels.
Located around 45 kilometres northeast of the island of Rügen, Windanker will add 315 MW of capacity to Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub, supplying enough renewable energy to power approximately 315,000 households.
Van Oord’s remaining scope will be delivered in two phases. The first will involve transporting and installing 21 transition pieces, scheduled for completion by December 2025. This will be followed in the first quarter of 2026 by the installation of the inter-array cables, part of Van Oord’s EPCI scope, which involves interconnecting the turbines and offshore substation and supporting energy transmission throughout the wind farm.