Van Oord completes monopile installation at Windanker offshore wind farm in Baltic Sea

Van Oord has completed the transport and installation of all 21 monopiles at Iberdrola’s Windanker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea off Germany.

Van Oord’s scope of work included loading the monopiles at the fabrication site in Spain and transporting them to the Port of Rønne in Denmark. Manufactured by a joint venture between Navantia and Windar, the monopiles each have diameter of 10 metres, lengths of 70.6 to 86.6 metres, and weights of up to 2,145 tonnes.