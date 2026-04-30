TechnipFMC's revenue rises in Q1 2026 on higher subsea demand

Offshore contractor TechnipFMC recorded revenue of $2.49 billion for the first quarter ending March 31. This performance marked an 11.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Net income attributable to the company reached $0.26 billion, which translates to $0.64 per diluted share. Included in these figures was a foreign exchange gain of $12.8 million.

Subsea revenue grew to $2.21 billion, representing a 14.1 per cent improvement over the first quarter of the previous year. High levels of project activity in Brazil and Latin America supported this growth.