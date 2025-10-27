TechnipFMC revenue up 12.7 per cent in Q3 2025

Offshore contractor TechnipFMC reported strong third-quarter 2025 results, with total company revenue hitting $2.65 billion, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. Net income attributable to the company reached $309.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $518.9 million, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.6 per cent.

The company generated significant cash flow, with $525 million from operations and $448 million in free cash flow.