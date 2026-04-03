Subsea 7 wins offshore installation contract in Equatorial Guinea

Associated subsea structures and tie-ins will be installed in water depths of 800 metres (2,625 feet). Project management and engineering are scheduled to commence immediately from the Subsea 7 office in Paris, with additional support provided by teams in Lisbon and Equatorial Guinea.

Offshore activities are expected to begin in 2026, according to the company. David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea 7’s Global Projects Centre East, noted that the award represents an important milestone in the ongoing global relationship with Chevron.

"Subsea 7 has operated in Equatorial Guinea for nearly two decades, supporting offshore construction and inspection, maintenance and repair activities," Bertin remarked.