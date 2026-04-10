Subsea 7 wins $1b offshore contract for Brazil's field development

Subsea 7 has secured a contract valued at over $1.25 billion from Petrobras to develop the Sépia 2 field, situated approximately 280 kilometres southeast of Rio de Janeiro.

This expansion phase is located in the pre-salt Santos Basin at a water depth of 2,170 metres and is considered one of the largest projects of its kind in Brazil.

The scope of the agreement covers the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines for 17 wells. These operations include two wells from the previous Sépia 1 project and a gas export line equipped with 18 risers.