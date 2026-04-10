Subsea 7 wins $1b offshore contract for Brazil's field development

Subsea 7 has secured a contract valued at over $1.25 billion from Petrobras to develop the Sépia 2 field, situated approximately 280 kilometres southeast of Rio de Janeiro.
This expansion phase is located in the pre-salt Santos Basin at a water depth of 2,170 metres and is considered one of the largest projects of its kind in Brazil.
The scope of the agreement covers the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines for 17 wells. These operations include two wells from the previous Sépia 1 project and a gas export line equipped with 18 risers.
Project management and engineering tasks are set to begin immediately at Subsea 7 offices in Rio de Janeiro, Paris, and Sutton. Offshore work for the development is scheduled to take place from 2029, according to the company.
Yann Cottart, the Senior Vice-President Brazil and Global Projects Centre West, noted that the award strengthens the company's portfolio of projects in the region.
He added, “We thank Petrobras for their continued trust and look forward to the successful delivery of the Sépia 2 project.”