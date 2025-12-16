Subsea 7 secures Chevron contract for gas project offshore Australia

Subsea 7 has announced a contract award from Chevron Australia for subsea installation work on the Gorgon Stage 3 (GS3) project offshore Australia. The company classifies the deal as "substantial", placing its value between $150 million and $300 million.

The scope of work encompasses project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation, and pre-commissioning of subsea equipment and associated infrastructure. Operations will take place at water depths of 1,350 metres.