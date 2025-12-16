Subsea 7 secures Chevron contract for gas project offshore Australia

Subsea 7 has announced a contract award from Chevron Australia for subsea installation work on the Gorgon Stage 3 (GS3) project offshore Australia. The company classifies the deal as "substantial", placing its value between $150 million and $300 million.
The scope of work encompasses project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation, and pre-commissioning of subsea equipment and associated infrastructure. Operations will take place at water depths of 1,350 metres.
Project management and engineering will commence immediately from Subsea 7's office in Perth, supported by teams in Kuala Lumpur and Paris. The company said that offshore operations are scheduled for 2028.
David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea 7 Global Projects Centre East, stated that the project marks an important milestone and reinforces the company's long-term strategic engagement with Chevron.
“We look forward to working collaboratively with Chevron Australia – focusing on safety and quality to optimise reliability, technical integrity and offshore operations – to successfully deliver the Gorgon Stage 3 subsea installation,” he added.