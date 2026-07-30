Subsea 7 reports increased Q2 earnings, raises full-year guidance

Subsea 7 reported an adjusted EBITDA of $471 million for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 31 per cent increase compared with the prior year period.

Revenue for the three months ending June 30 rose 10 per cent to $1.9 billion, supported by operational growth across subsea and renewables projects.

The group recorded an order intake of $2.1 billion during the quarter, bringing its total backlog to $13.6 billion. Of that total, $3.9 billion is scheduled for execution in 2026, while $5.6 billion is allocated for 2027 and $4.1 billion for 2028 and beyond.