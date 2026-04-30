Subsea 7 raises full year revenue guidance after strong Q1 2026

Subsea 7 recorded first quarter revenue of $1.8 billion, which marks a 17 per cent increase over the same period in the prior year. The group stated that profit reached $385 million for the three months ending March 31, equating to a margin of 21 per cent.

A backlog of $13.5 billion was reported by the company, including $5.5 billion scheduled for execution during the remainder of 2026.

Visibility for 2027 has reportedly strengthened with $5 billion in orders, representing a 17 per cent rise since the end of 2025.