Subsea 7 awarded Norwegian offshore gas pipeline contract

Subsea 7 has secured a contract valued between $150 million and $300 million from Vår Energi for the Goliat gas export project in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

The project will enable the export of gas from the Goliat field to the Hammerfest LNG plant on Melkøya via the existing Snøhvit pipeline system.

The scope of work involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a 12.7-kilometre, 10-inch (25.4-centimetre) uninsulated carbon steel pipeline, along with associated subsea infrastructure to tie in the gas export system. Management and engineering activities for the development are set to begin immediately at the Subsea 7 office in Stavanger, Norway.