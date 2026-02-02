Subsea 7 awarded contract for waterflood project in Gulf of Mexico

Subsea7 has secured a contract from Shell worth between $50 million and $150 million for the Kaikias waterflood project in the Gulf of Mexico, the company announced. The Kaikias field is a deepwater development located in the Mars-Ursa Basin, roughly 210 kilometres (130 miles) off the coast of Louisiana.

The scope of the work includes the transportation and installation of a subsea umbilical, riser, and a rigid flowline. These operations will take place in water depths of up to 1,650 metres (5,413 feet).

Project management and engineering activities are set to begin immediately from the Houston office of Subsea7. The company stated that offshore operations are scheduled for 2027.