Subsea 7 awarded added contract for gas field development in Turkey

Subsea 7 has secured a variation order from Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center relating to the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea.

Representing an extension to a contract announced on August 27, 2025, the award covers the third phase of the project.

Connecting the recently discovered Goktepe field to the phase three floating production unit is the primary objective of this agreement. Subsea 7 defined the value of the contract as being between $300 million and $500 million.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of approximately 20 kilometres of flexibles and 120 kilometres of umbilicals. Included in the project is a rigid production riser and subsea equipment to be placed in water depths of 2,200 metres.