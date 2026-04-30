Subsea 7 and SLB partnership secures Angolan offshore work

Project management and engineering will be distributed across Subsea 7 offices located in Paris, Luanda, Lisbon, and Sutton. SLB OneSubsea is tasked with executing the umbilical scope from its facility in Norway, with additional support from teams in Houston.

David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Global Projects Centre East for Subsea 7, stated that the company remains focused on, "supporting the development of local capabilities in Angola."

This award follows an established history of work between the partnership and ExxonMobil. The Redevelopment 2 Likembe Project is a part of the infrastructure activities within Block 15.