Subsea 7 and SLB partnership secures Angolan offshore work

Subsea Integration Alliance, a partnership between Subsea 7 and SLB OneSubsea, has secured a contract from ExxonMobil for a subsea tie-back.
The project is associated with the Redevelopment 2 Likembe Project in Block 15, offshore Angola.
Subsea 7 indicated that the value of the award is between $150 million and $300 million. The agreement covers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation for the subsea development.
Project management and engineering will be distributed across Subsea 7 offices located in Paris, Luanda, Lisbon, and Sutton. SLB OneSubsea is tasked with executing the umbilical scope from its facility in Norway, with additional support from teams in Houston.
David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Global Projects Centre East for Subsea 7, stated that the company remains focused on, "supporting the development of local capabilities in Angola."
This award follows an established history of work between the partnership and ExxonMobil. The Redevelopment 2 Likembe Project is a part of the infrastructure activities within Block 15.