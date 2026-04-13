Solstad Offshore secures two year contract extension in Brazil

Solstad Offshore stated the vessel will provide accommodation services to support production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

The contract extension is expected to commence in early July 2026, according to a statement from the company.

This agreement has an approximate gross value of $56 million. The Normand Fortress will be operated under a bareboat contract from Solstad Maritime to Solstad Offshore. Solstad Offshore clarified that it serves as the contract holder with Petrobras for the duration of the agreement.