Solstad Offshore secures two year contract extension in Brazil

Norwegian offshore services firm Solstad Offshore has signed a two year contract extension with Brazil's Petrobras for the subsea construction vessel Normand Fortress.
This agreement is scheduled to begin in early July 2026.
The 2006-built ship has a length overall of 92.95 metres, a cargo deck area of around 800 square metres with a single 140-tonne main crane, and accommodation for 100 people. It is owned by Solstad Maritime, a company subsidiary in which it currently holds 27.3 per cent ownership.
Solstad Offshore stated the vessel will provide accommodation services to support production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.
The contract extension is expected to commence in early July 2026, according to a statement from the company.
This agreement has an approximate gross value of $56 million. The Normand Fortress will be operated under a bareboat contract from Solstad Maritime to Solstad Offshore. Solstad Offshore clarified that it serves as the contract holder with Petrobras for the duration of the agreement.