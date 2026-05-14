Offshore Construction

Solstad Offshore prevails in charter hire legal battle

Normand Maximus
Normand Maximusruud coster / MarineTraffic
Published on

Solstad Offshore has successfully resolved arbitration proceedings concerning disputed charter hire for the subsea construction vessel Normand Maximus.

According to a statement released by the company, the legal process regarding 2024 hire payments reached a final conclusion in the company's favour.

Following the arbitrator's decision, Solstad Offshore will be paid approximately $13 million in outstanding charter fees. This settlement also includes an interest compensation component valued at approximately $1.5 million to account for the duration of the dispute.

These funds are anticipated to provide a total liquidity boost of about $14.5 million for the shipowner.

Solstad Offshore reported that a positive profit effect of around $7.5 million will also be recognised in the financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

The conflict originated from disagreements regarding the vessel's operations and associated payments during the 2024 calendar year. Investors were initially alerted to the legal proceedings through the company's 2025 annual report and the first quarter financial presentation for 2026.

Europe
Norway
Solstad Offshore
Normand Maximus
arbitration
legal action
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com