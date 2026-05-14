Solstad Offshore prevails in charter hire legal battle

These funds are anticipated to provide a total liquidity boost of about $14.5 million for the shipowner.

Solstad Offshore reported that a positive profit effect of around $7.5 million will also be recognised in the financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

The conflict originated from disagreements regarding the vessel's operations and associated payments during the 2024 calendar year. Investors were initially alerted to the legal proceedings through the company's 2025 annual report and the first quarter financial presentation for 2026.