SLB OneSubsea secures contract for offshore project in Ivory Coast

SLB announced that its SLB OneSubsea joint venture has secured a major multi-well engineering, procurement, and construction contract from Eni for Phase 3 of the deepwater Baleine project offshore Ivory Coast.

The scope of the agreement covers the delivery of complete subsea production systems for 13 wells, which aims to support the fast-track development schedule of the offshore field.

Under the contract, the joint venture will provide subsea trees, umbilicals, manifolds, multiphase flowmeters, and control systems. It will also be responsible for the installation, commissioning, and life-of-field support for the deepwater project.