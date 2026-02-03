Seatrium completes divestment of AmFELS shipyard in Texas

Seatrium has completed the divestment of its AmFELS yard located at Brownsville, Texas, for a consideration of SG$65 million (US$51 million).

The divestment was completed on Friday, January 30. All projects carried out at the yard have been completed and were already delivered prior to completion of the divestment.

Seatrium earlier said that the accretive divestment will allow the company to enhance capital and operational efficiencies, while unlocking value from one of its surplus facilities.