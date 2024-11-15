Saipem secures US$1.9 billion TotalEnergies EPCI contract in Suriname

Saipem expects the full project to last five years with first oil in 2028. The project is aimed at expanding the production of the block central area through a system of subsea wells connected to a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Saipem’s scope of work entails the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and assistance for the commissioning and start-up of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) package. This includes the EPCI of approximately 100 kilometres of 10-inch to 12-inch subsea production flowlines, 90 kilometres of eight-inch to 12-incg water and gas injection lines, and the T&I of flexible risers, umbilicals and associated structures, at water depths ranging from 100 to 1,100 metres.