Saipem secures two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia worth $600m

Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia under its existing long-term agreement with Aramco.
The contracts, known as contract release purchase orders (CRPO), have a combined value of approximately $600 million.
The first contract, CRPO 162, has a duration of 32 months.
It involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of approximately 34 kilometres of pipeline at the Berri and Abu Safah oil fields.
The second award, CRPO 165, will last 12 months and includes subsea interventions at the Marjan field.
This contract also encompasses the engineering and construction of 300 metres of onshore pipeline and related tie-ins.
Saipem will utilise construction vessels already deployed in the region for these offshore operations. Fabrication activities for the projects will be carried out at the Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators yard in Dammam.
The Italian offshore services company remarked that the work is intended to develop the capabilities of the local industry in Saudi Arabia.