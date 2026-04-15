Saipem secures offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia worth $400m

Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts worth approximately $400 million for infrastructure work in Saudi Arabia. These projects, designated as contract release purchase orders, were issued under a long-term agreement with Aramco.

The first project, CRPO 154, includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of one water injection tie-in platform and two water injection wellheads.

Work at the Safaniya oil field will also involve approximately five kilometres of pipeline measuring 24 inches (61 centimetres) in diameter and 15 kilometres of cables.