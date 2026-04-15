Saipem secures offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia worth $400m

Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts worth approximately $400 million for infrastructure work in Saudi Arabia. These projects, designated as contract release purchase orders, were issued under a long-term agreement with Aramco.
The first project, CRPO 154, includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of one water injection tie-in platform and two water injection wellheads.
Work at the Safaniya oil field will also involve approximately five kilometres of pipeline measuring 24 inches (61 centimetres) in diameter and 15 kilometres of cables.
A second contract, CRPO 155, covers the installation of four water injection wellheads and associated subsea facilities. The company noted that the Safaniya field is considered one of the largest offshore oil fields in the world.
Offshore operations will be supported by construction vessels that the company currently has stationed in the region.
Fabrication for the various components is expected to take place at the Saipem Saudi fabrication yard, according to the firm.